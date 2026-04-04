Blake Lively breaks silence after sexual harassment claim setback, says ‘see you in court’

WASHINGTON: Actor Blake Lively has said she will press ahead with her legal case against co-star Justin Baldoni, despite a key sexual harassment claim being dismissed, asserting that she will not be “distracted by the digital soap opera”.

In a statement shared on Instagram Stories, Lively reaffirmed her commitment to pursuing justice, with the case scheduled to go to trial in New York on May 18.

“I will never stop doing my part in fighting to expose the systems and people who seek to harm, shame, silence and retaliate against victims,” she wrote. “I know it is a privilege to be able to stand up. I will not waste it.”

Reflecting on the emotional toll, Lively said the impact of online hostility should not be underestimated, noting that “the physical pain from digital violence is very real”.

She also thanked the court for its recent ruling, while emphasising that legal action had not been her preferred course. “The last thing I wanted in my life was a lawsuit,” she said, attributing her decision to what she described as “pervasive retaliation” after advocating for a safer working environment.