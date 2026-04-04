Netflix greenlights The Corrections series with Meryl Streep in the lead

Describing the tone of the show, Netflix calls it “a sharply comic portrait of a Midwestern family whose three unmoored adult siblings desperately resist their mother’s (Streep) wish for one last Christmas together — each undone by the delusional ambitions that were supposed to save them from becoming their parents.” Franzen will executive produce alongside Jefferson, Streep, Mark Roybal, Paul Lee of Wiip, and former studio head Nicole Clemens.