Netflix greenlights The Corrections series with Meryl Streep in the lead

A long-gestating screen adaptation of The Corrections is finally moving ahead, with Netflix securing the project and handing it a straight-to-series order. The limited series will feature Meryl Streep in a central role, bringing one of contemporary literature’s most celebrated family dramas to the screen.
Author Jonathan Franzen is personally adapting his 2001 novel, while Cord Jefferson, known for his work on American Fiction and Watchmen, is set to direct. The project originates from Paramount Television Studios, with Netflix reportedly emerging as the winner after competing bids from multiple platforms.
Describing the tone of the show, Netflix calls it “a sharply comic portrait of a Midwestern family whose three unmoored adult siblings desperately resist their mother’s (Streep) wish for one last Christmas together — each undone by the delusional ambitions that were supposed to save them from becoming their parents.” Franzen will executive produce alongside Jefferson, Streep, Mark Roybal, Paul Lee of Wiip, and former studio head Nicole Clemens.
Franzen’s novel, widely regarded as a modern classic, earned the National Book Award for Fiction and was shortlisted for the Pulitzer Prize. Over the years, it has frequently appeared on lists celebrating the most influential novels of the 21st century.
Development on the series began in 2024, with Streep attached from the outset. Initially housed at CBS Studios, the adaptation later transitioned to Paramount Television Studios following the Skydance-Paramount merger.
This marks the second attempt to bring The Corrections to television. A previous version at HBO resulted in a 2012 pilot starring Dianne Wiest and Chris Cooper, though it ultimately did not move forward.
Streep, meanwhile, continues to maintain a packed slate. She will next appear in The Devil Wears Prada 2, slated for release in May, and is also attached to the thriller Useful Idiots alongside Sigourney Weaver, as well as a Joni Mitchell biopic directed by Cameron Crowe.