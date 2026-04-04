Selena Gomez to helm Wizards Beyond Waverly Place finale set to end this summer

The finale also introduced looming threats from the dark magic realm. Billie's lineage ties her to the former dark wizard Damian Pennwolf, whose presence has yet to be fully explored. Meanwhile, Lord Morsus, Damian's father, forced Billie to open a dangerous portal as part of a prophecy. In a heroic move, Alex jumped into the rift alongside Lord Morsus, sealing it from the other side to protect her family.