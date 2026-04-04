Hawaii storms wipe out ‘Jurassic World’ set, says Chris Pratt

WASHINGTON: Severe storms in Hawaii have destroyed a piece of Hollywood film history, with actor Chris Pratt revealing that a key set from Jurassic World was flattened.
According to Deadline, Pratt said in a recent interview that the bungalow belonging to his character, Owen Grady, in the 2015 blockbuster was crushed by a fallen tree during extreme weather. He said he learned of the damage through a message from a friend who lives on the ranch where the structure stood.
“I just got a text from my friend who lives on this ranch, Jason Morgan, and a storm came in yesterday and a tree fell on the bungalow. It was destroyed,” Pratt said.
The incident follows a series of devastating storms across Hawaii, driven by Kona lows, seasonal cyclones known for bringing heavy rainfall and flooding.
Reports cited by Deadline said the storms dumped nearly two trillion gallons of rain over 14 days, making it one of the most severe weather events in recent years.
The damage has extended beyond film sets. Actor Jason Momoa said he and his family were forced to evacuate Oahu’s North Shore as conditions worsened.
In an Instagram post in March, Momoa confirmed they were safe but expressed concern for others affected. “We got out of the North Shore. We’re safe for now, but many people aren’t. We’re sending all our love,” he said.
Describing the situation as “pretty rough”, Momoa urged residents to remain cautious as the region continues to recover from widespread flooding.
(With inputs from ANI)