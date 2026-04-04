Hawaii storms wipe out ‘Jurassic World’ set, says Chris Pratt

WASHINGTON: Severe storms in Hawaii have destroyed a piece of Hollywood film history, with actor Chris Pratt revealing that a key set from Jurassic World was flattened.

According to Deadline, Pratt said in a recent interview that the bungalow belonging to his character, Owen Grady, in the 2015 blockbuster was crushed by a fallen tree during extreme weather. He said he learned of the damage through a message from a friend who lives on the ranch where the structure stood.

“I just got a text from my friend who lives on this ranch, Jason Morgan, and a storm came in yesterday and a tree fell on the bungalow. It was destroyed,” Pratt said.