'The Drama' squanders Robert Pattinson and Zendaya on a grim, poorly thought set-up

Two couples. Too much wine. One loaded question: What’s the worst thing you’ve ever done?

The revelations that tumble from that truth-or-dare-style drinking game badly test a young couple in Kristoffer Borgli's baffling “The Drama,” which wastes two of the planet's most gorgeous people and will surely get everyone involved in trouble for using a current American tragedy as a plot point.

Robert Pattinson and Zendaya star as Charlie Thompson and Emma Harwood, a genteel, engaged couple in Boston — he's a museum curator and she's a literary editor — whose relationship is upended when she reveals a dark secret from her past.

That secret shakes Charlie's love for his intended, messes with work, affects his performance in bed and prompts him to spiral out, overacting at every step. Of course, it dents his desire to get married. Can he ever see his love in the same way again?

“Can we just forget about it?” she asks him. “I don't want you to fixate on this.” But he can't help it: He has visions, gets paranoid, watches friends — including a brilliant Alana Haim — run away.

“The Drama” is billed as a “sexy, contemporary romantic comedy” but the only accurate word in that description is “contemporary.” The on-screen chemistry between Pattinson and Zendaya is more sibling-like — even before the revelation — and this is nowhere near a ha-ha rom-com like “Anyone But You.” Not many romantic comedies have projectile vomiting and bloody wounds.