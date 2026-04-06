Dan levy rules out ‘Schitt’s Creek’ sequel following Catherine O’Hara’s death

WASHINGTON: The possibility of a sequel to the beloved sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' has been ruled out, with creator and actor Dan Levy revealing that he had been considering the idea before the passing of co-star Catherine O'Hara.

As per Variety, in a recent interview, Levy shared that while a follow-up series had crossed his mind, it is no longer feasible. He said a sequel series "can't" be done now, though he admitted he was "thinking about it" prior to O'Hara's death.

Levy revisited the iconic Rose Apothecary set during the interview, marking his first return since the show concluded just before 2020.

Reflecting on the experience, he said, "It's tough, it's tough being back. I didn't think that I'd have quite an emotional reaction," as quoted by Variety.

He added, "Just a lot of memories, a lot of memories with Catherine. It's what you have to hold on to, is the memories of it all," as quoted by Variety.

Catherine O'Hara, who played the eccentric Moira Rose, died on January 30 at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness. She was 71.