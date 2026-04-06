Defenders reunion teased as Mike Colter and Finn Jones spotted with Krysten Ritter on Daredevil: Born Again set

A possible reunion of Marvel’s street-level heroes seems to be in the works, with Mike Colter, Finn Jones and Krysten Ritter recently spotted together on the sets of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.
The sighting has sparked speculation that the trio, who previously headlined their own Marvel series, could be reprising their roles as Luke Cage, Iron Fist and Jessica Jones, respectively, marking a return of the Defenders lineup.
All three actors first rose to prominence within the Marvel television universe on Netflix. Ritter led Jessica Jones, which debuted in 2015 and went on to run for three seasons. Colter followed with Luke Cage in 2016, while Jones fronted Iron Fist in 2017. While Jessica Jones enjoyed the longest run, the other two series concluded after two seasons each. All of these titles have since moved from Netflix to Disney+.
The characters were previously brought together in the 2017 crossover miniseries The Defenders, where they teamed up with Daredevil to battle the shadowy organisation known as The Hand.
Meanwhile, the revival of Daredevil continues to expand. The original Daredevil ran for three seasons between 2015 and 2018 before being reimagined as Born Again for Disney+. The first season of the new iteration premiered in March 2025, with Season 2 currently rolling out weekly episodes.
Despite the growing connections between characters, showrunner Dario Scardapane has indicated that the series will largely stay grounded in its own narrative space. “The joke we make is, ‘Oh, those guys are uptown – we’re downtown!’ We kind of have a pocket that’s in this world of Hell’s Kitchen, in this world of New York,” he said. “I always think that maybe these characters take little vacations into the larger world, but the story that we’re focusing on is really granular.”