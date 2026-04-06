Defenders reunion teased as Mike Colter and Finn Jones spotted with Krysten Ritter on Daredevil: Born Again set

Despite the growing connections between characters, showrunner Dario Scardapane has indicated that the series will largely stay grounded in its own narrative space. “The joke we make is, ‘Oh, those guys are uptown – we’re downtown!’ We kind of have a pocket that’s in this world of Hell’s Kitchen, in this world of New York,” he said. “I always think that maybe these characters take little vacations into the larger world, but the story that we’re focusing on is really granular.”