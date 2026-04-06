Spaceballs sequel to release in April 2027

Amazon MGM Studios announced that the new Spaceballs film will make its theatrical debut on April 23, 2027. The announcement was made at Caesars Palace Colosseum. With this update, the film will have its release alongside Warner Bros.' untitled FAST movie, directed by Ben Richardson and starring Brendon Sklenar.
Directed by Josh Greenbaum (Will & Harper), the feature is written by Josh Gad, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez. Although the storyline is under wraps, it is expected that the film will be a follow-up to the 1987 film, starring and directed by Mel Brooks.
Gad, Keke Palmer, Anthony Carrigan, and Lewis Pullman join the cast. Returning are Brooks, Rick Moranis, George Wynder, Bill Pullman, and Daphne Zuniga.
Imagine banner's Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Jeb Brody, Brooks, along with Gad, Greenbaum, and Kevin Slater are producing the film.