Louvre Abu Dhabi's 'Art Here' 2026 opens entry for Indian artists

Louvre Abu Dhabi on Tuesday called for proposals for the 6th edition of its contemporary art initiative 'Art Here', which will be curated by the Museum of Art & Photography's (MAP) founding director Kamini Sawhney.

It is also the first time the exhibition has invited participation from Indian artists along with those from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

"'Art Here' 2026 will be conceptualised by guest curator Kamini Sawhney, a distinguished museum leader, known for shaping accessible, audience centered cultural institutions in India. Artists from GCC (nationals and residents) and India (nationals) are invited to submit proposals," it said in a statement.

The art exhibition will be held at Louvre Abu Dhabi from November 11, 2026, to February 28, 2027.