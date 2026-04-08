99th and 100th Oscars dates announced: ABC to broadcast final shows before YouTube move

WASHINGTON: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has confirmed the dates for the 99th and 100th Academy Awards, according to Variety.

The 99th Oscars will take place on 14 March 2027, followed by the 100th Oscars on 5 March 2028. Both ceremonies will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and broadcast live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET, with coverage available in over 200 regions worldwide.

These two editions will mark the final Oscars to air on ABC before the broadcast shifts to YouTube from 2029. From that year onwards, the event will also move from the Dolby Theatre to the Peacock Theatre, where it will continue for the next decade.