99th and 100th Oscars dates announced: ABC to broadcast final shows before YouTube move

WASHINGTON: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has confirmed the dates for the 99th and 100th Academy Awards, according to Variety.
The 99th Oscars will take place on 14 March 2027, followed by the 100th Oscars on 5 March 2028. Both ceremonies will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and broadcast live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET, with coverage available in over 200 regions worldwide.
These two editions will mark the final Oscars to air on ABC before the broadcast shifts to YouTube from 2029. From that year onwards, the event will also move from the Dolby Theatre to the Peacock Theatre, where it will continue for the next decade.
The announcement coincides with ABC expanding its major event schedule. The network is set to broadcast the Grammy Awards in February 2027 under a new long-term deal, alongside Super Bowl LXI the same month, Variety reported.
The most recent Oscars ceremony attracted 17.86 million viewers across ABC and Hulu, a decline from the previous year’s 19.7 million, according to the publication.
For the 2026–2027 awards season, the eligibility period will run from 1 January 2026 to 31 December 2026. Nominations will be revealed on 21 January 2027, ahead of the ceremony on 14 March 2027.
No host has yet been announced for the upcoming ceremonies.
(With inputs from ANI)