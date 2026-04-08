Project Hail Mary producer Aditya Sood: ‘Science Fiction is the most successful genre in cinema'

While the working relationship between a producer and a director could make or break a film, Aditya says he was lucky on that front. “I’ve known Chris since we were both six, and Phil since we were in college. We have a working relationship of seven years,” he says with a smile. The trio worked together on both the Spider-Verse animated films and is currently working on the third and final installment, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Speaking about how their background in animation helped their live-action work in Project Hail Mary, Aditya says, “The subtle behaviours Rocky does in the film, which help you feel like he is a living, breathing character, were all from their animation experience.” Aditya explains that the primary reason to opt for a puppet to bring Rocky to life was to enhance Ryan Gosling’s performance. “Ryan (Gosling) would be acting by himself for most of the film, and he wanted a scene partner. James Ortiz, the puppeteer and voice actor of Rocky worked with Ryan to create a chemistry, which we wouldn’t have been able to replicate with CGI,” he says, before cautiously adding, “That being said, 50 per cent of the film is practical effects and 50 per cent is CGI and the best part is no one remembers which one is which.”