Andy Serkis set to reprise Alfred role in The Batman II

Andy Serkis is returning as Alfred Pennyworth in The Batman II, the sequel to Matt Reeves’ 2022 superhero hit. The film is scheduled to begin production in London this June.
While Serkis’ return had been uncertain due to scheduling conflicts, the actor appears to have worked out a way to balance his commitments, including his directorial venture, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, which is slated for release in December 2027.
Speaking during promotions for his animated film Animal Farm, which he directed, Serkis hinted that things are falling into place. “I’m pretty certain it’s all going to work out. Yeah, we’re working on it, but I think it’s all looking good,” he said. He also indicated that his involvement in the sequel may not begin right away, noting that he “won’t be joining them immediately", but added, "By the end of the year, I will be.”
The sequel will see Robert Pattinson return as Bruce Wayne, alongside Colin Farrell reprising his role as Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin. The cast also reportedly includes Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan, with the latter expected to portray Harvey Dent.
The first film, The Batman, marked a significant theatrical success for Warner Bros. following its pandemic-era release strategy. It opened strongly at the box office and went on to gross over $772 million worldwide.
The film also expanded into television with the HBO series The Penguin, which earned widespread acclaim and multiple awards, including a win for Cristin Milioti. Farrell’s performance in the titular role further garnered major accolades across award platforms.