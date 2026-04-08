Andy Serkis set to reprise Alfred role in The Batman II

Speaking during promotions for his animated film Animal Farm, which he directed, Serkis hinted that things are falling into place. “I’m pretty certain it’s all going to work out. Yeah, we’re working on it, but I think it’s all looking good,” he said. He also indicated that his involvement in the sequel may not begin right away, noting that he “won’t be joining them immediately", but added, "By the end of the year, I will be.”