Glen Powell-Judd Apatow film titled The Comeback King

Recently, we reported about Glen Powell starring in a comedy film from director Judd Apatow. The latest development about the project is that it has been titled The Comeback King. Universal Pictures announced the title late on Monday night with a poster mentioning the title inside a belt worn by a character, played by Glen Powell.
The film stars Powell in the role of a singer, performing country and western music, who is facing a decline in his career. It is directed by Apatow from a screenplay he has written alongside Powell himself. It also stars Cristin Milioti, Stavros Halkias, Li Jin Hao, and Madelyn Cline.
Apatow doubles up as the film's producer, as does Powell. The director is backing the film through his namesake banner as part of its overall deal with Universal Pictures. On the other hand, Powell is producing it with Dan Cohen through their Barnstorm banner, as part of its recently signed first-look agreement with Universal Pictures.
Kevin Misher, erstwhile president of production at Universal Pictures, is also bankrolling the project under his namesake banner. Josh Church and Barry Mendel are onboard as executive producers.
The Comeback King reunites Glen Powell with Universal Pictures after 2024's Twisters. He also has a voice role in the recent Universal Pictures release The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, co-starring Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Charlie Day. With The Running Man and How to Make a Killing as his other recent credits, the actor will next be seen in the second season of Chad Powers.
On the other hand, The Comeback King reunites Judd Apatow with Universal Pictures after collaborations on titles such as The King of Staten Island, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and Knocked Up. The film brings Apatow back to feature film direction after 2022's The Bubble. It is slated for a February 05, 2027 release.