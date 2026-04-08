Cinema Without Borders: Theatre of Life—The Friend’s House Is Here

Like all good things, the bubble of liberation doesn’t remain untouched by the reality of absolutism, the progressive dreamland soon comes under the surveillance of the conservative forces. It lends an edginess and disquiet to the narrative, with cinematographer Ali Ehsani and composer Arian Saleh helping build a sense of uneasy propulsion with Keshavarz’s editing as an ally. At the same time they also bring alive the joy of creation, the gossip, fun and jokes of the hang-outs and a persistent and infectious sense of optimism and energy. Politics might interfere with the arts but doesn’t pull down the spirit of artistes eventually.