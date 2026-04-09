Severance fame Adam Scott's Hokum gets May release

Actor Adam Scott's upcoming project, Hokum, has been announced to open in Indian theatres on May 8. The horror film is directed by Damian McCarthy, who has made Oddity (2024).
In Hokum, Scott stars as Ohm Bauman, a disturbed and reclusive writer who travels to a remote Irish inn, to scatter his parents' ashes. His personal journey to a place that is tied to his parents past turns into him confronting sinister creatures of local legends and a mysterious witch that is said to haunt the area.
The cast of Hokum also includes David Wilmot, Austin Amelio, andd Florence Ordesh, among others. Image Nation, Tailored Films, and Spooky Pictures are producing the film, with PVR Inox Pictures distributing Hokum in India.
The upcoming film is the latest in the Irish horror films from McCarthy, who made his debut with Caveat (2020).
Meanwhile, Scott is known for his role as Ben Wyatt in Parks and Recreation and as Mark Scout in Severance.