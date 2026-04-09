Chris Messina, Esai Morales, and Michael Pena join Tumor cast

Chris Messina, Esai Morales, Michael Pena, and Gigi Zumbado have joined the cast of director Will Bridges' psychological thriller Tumor. The quartet joins the film's lead actors Sam Rockwell and Maisy Stella.
The film stars Rockwell as a private investigator in Los Angeles who looks into the disappearance of a wealthy businessperson's (Morales) daughter (Stella). However, what makes the case challenging for him is the fact that he is battling brain tumor symptoms, making his control over reality more and more precarious.
The film's makers are yet to reveal further details about the characters of Messina, Zumbado, and Pena. It brings Bridges back to direction after 2024's romance film All of You, featuring actors Brett Goldstein, Imogen Poots, Zawe Ashton, Steven Cree, and Jenna Coleman.
Production on Tumor has been wrapped. It is produced by Daniela Taplin Lundberg of Stay Gold Features, along with Delirio Films' Christopher Leggett.
Chris Messina recently starred in Juror #2 as Eric Resnick. Messina's upcoming projects include Pressure and the fourth season of The White Lotus. He is also part of the upcoming film Hellhound, alongside Marisa Tomei and Sam Rockwell.
Recently starred in All Her Fault, Michael Pena's upcoming titles include Subversion and Judgment Day. On the other hand Esai Morales recently starred in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and War Machine, and his upcoming releases include Coyote.
Sam Rockwell, meanwhile, has some projects in various stages of production. His film Wild Horse Nine is expected to have a November release, whereas Stuntnuts: The Movie has been delayed for a while. Rockwell is also part of the recently announced Ray Gunn.