Chris Sullivan, among others round out Ally Clark

Amazon MGM Studios' new thriller Ally Clark cast has been rounded out by actors Chris Sullivan (This Is Us), Jefferson White (The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping), Lily Santiago (Untamed), Alice Halsey (upcoming Netflix series Little House on the Prairie), Peter Macon (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), and Sydney Lemmon (Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette).
The six actors will join the already announced cast members, Viola Davis, who leads the ensemble, along with Jason Clarke and Benjamin Bratt.
Currently in production, Ally Clark follows the titular character, played by Davis, who, after her friend's suspicious death, embarks on a dangerous journey to conduct an inquiry about an international conglomerate. The film is set against the backdrops of New York City, Louisiana and Alaska.
Australian filmmaker Phillip Noyce is directing Ally Clark from the script by Jose Ruisanchez and Irwin Winkler. Winkler Films' Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler and David Winkler, alongside Davis and Julius Tennon of JuVee Productions, are producing the film.