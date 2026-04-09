Noah Hawley directs a reimagination of Terrified

Filmmaker Noah Hawley, Emmy winner for FX's Fargo and Alien: Earth, is directing and producing Warner Bros' reimagining of Argentinian supernatural horror film Terrified, directed by Demian Rugna.
Released as Aterrados in 2017, Terrified follows a team of paranormal investigators who probe the mysterious, inexplicable and paranormal events that take place in the localities surrounding Buenos Aires. Hawley is developing the script in close collaboration with Rugna. The Argentinian filmmaker is also known for his 2023 horror film When Evil Lurks.
Making his feature debut with Lucy in the Sky (2019), he is best known for his television works, including the anthology series Fargo, which won over 70 Emmy nominations in its five-season run. His recent work Alien: Earth, a series expanding the Alien universe, got its first season last August and will return for a second.
Additionally, Hawley has published six novels: A Conspiracy of Tall Men, Other People's Weddings, The Punch, The Good Father, Before the Fall, and Anthem.