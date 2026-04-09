One Piece Season 3 titled The Battle of Alabasta

With the series' second season getting a release this March, the third season will get its premiere in 2027. Both seasons revolve around the Alabasta saga. The second season builds the journey towards Alabasta, where the Straw Hats enter the Grand Line, they meet Princess Nefertari Vivi, learn about the criminal organisation Baroque Works and the villain crocodile gets introduced as a threat. The third season is expected to focus on the war in Alabasta and Luffy facing Crocodile in a showdown.