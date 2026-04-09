One Piece Season 3 titled The Battle of Alabasta

We reported last August that Netflix's One Piece series is being renewed for the third season. The latest update from the makers is that the anime series has been titled The Battle of Alabasta.
With the series' second season getting a release this March, the third season will get its premiere in 2027. Both seasons revolve around the Alabasta saga. The second season builds the journey towards Alabasta, where the Straw Hats enter the Grand Line, they meet Princess Nefertari Vivi, learn about the criminal organisation Baroque Works and the villain crocodile gets introduced as a threat. The third season is expected to focus on the war in Alabasta and Luffy facing Crocodile in a showdown.
Based on Eiichiro Oda’s record-breaking manga, the best-selling Japanese comic series of all time, One Piece follows Monkey D Luffy and his crew as they embark on an epic ocean voyage in search of the legendary treasure that will make Luffy the King of the Pirates.
The series stars Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, alongside Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji) in the main cast. Produced in partnership with Shueisha, the series comes from Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix.