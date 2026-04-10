Anthony Mackie and Dafne Keen to star in Barracuda

Actors Anthony Mackie (Captain America) and Dafne Keen (Deadpool & Wolverine) have joined the star cast of the upcoming action-thriller Barracuda.
Filmmaker Neil Burger, known for helming Divergent, The Illusionist and Limitless, is directing the film, which will also star Steven Bauer and Anthony Del Negro, from the screenplay of Adam Mason and Simon Boyes.
According to the makers, the film revolves around Karl (Mackie), a former smuggler with a dark past, who storms into a nightclub in Mexico to rescue a kidnapped teenage girl, Jodie (Keen). This sets off a chain reaction of blood and bullets that burns across 100 miles of deadly roads toward the US border. The violent breakout resulted in Karl killing the brother of the ruthless club owner and stealing his prized 1973 Plymouth Barracuda.
Arianne Fraser, Delphine Perrier and Henry Winterstern for Highland Film Group, Jack Rapke and Aaron Rapke of Image Movers, Kia Jam of K Jam Media, Todd Lundbohm of 828 Productions, Joe Di Maio, and Peter Jakl of RU Robot Studios are producing Barracuda.