Anthony Mackie and Dafne Keen to star in Barracuda

According to the makers, the film revolves around Karl (Mackie), a former smuggler with a dark past, who storms into a nightclub in Mexico to rescue a kidnapped teenage girl, Jodie (Keen). This sets off a chain reaction of blood and bullets that burns across 100 miles of deadly roads toward the US border. The violent breakout resulted in Karl killing the brother of the ruthless club owner and stealing his prized 1973 Plymouth Barracuda.