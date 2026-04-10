Marvel's X-Men reboot to be written by Emmy winning writers of The Bear and Beef

Months after Marvel's Thunderbolts (2025) was released, the film's director Jake Schreier was announced as the director for the X-Men reboot. Now, Schreier has confirmed in an interview to Collider, that Lee Sung Jin, the creator of Netflix's Beef, and Joanna Calo, the showrunner of The Bear are writing the script for the upcoming superhero flick.
Schreier has worked with Lee on the first season of Beef, as a director. On the other hand, Calo wrote the screenplay for Thunderbolts* (2025), along with Eric Pearson. The director revealed that the pair were, "working on a draft right now, which is really exciting to be able to put that group of people together again."
For the first season of Beef, Lee won the Emmy in the directing and writing categories, and in the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series category. The first season follows the snowballing conflict between two people, played by Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, which began with a road rage incident. A second season of Beef, starring Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, and Parasite fame Song Kang-ho, will premiere on April 16.
Meanwhile, Calo won the Emmy for Oustanding Comedy Series in 2023 for the first season of The Bear. The upcoming fifth season has confirmed to be the final season.