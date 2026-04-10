The Boys season 5: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Emma Elle Paterson and Dylan Colton form Teenage Kix team

The Boys season 5 has found members for its youth superhero team, Teenage Kix. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Emma Elle Paterson and Dylan Colton have joined the fifth and final season of the Eric Kripke-created series. Additionally, Ely Henry has also been added to the case as a new supe named The Worm.
While Colton will play Jetstreak, a Vought hero, Paterson will be seen as Sheline. Ramakrishnan will essay Countess Crow. Designed to appeal to a younger demographic, Teenage Kix is one of Vought's other supe teams as per The Boys comics.
The Boys is based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The series follows a former special forces soldier, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), who assembles a group of oddballs to take down a group of rogue superheroes led by the psychopathic and powerful Homelander (Anthony Starr).
The cast for The Boys also features Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capone, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Jessie T Usher, Valorie Curry, Susan Heywar, Colby Minifie, and Jensen Ackles.
The series finale is set to premiere on Wednesday with two episodes, with episodes releasing weekly, culminating with the final episode on May 20. The final season's logline reads, "It's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a ‘Freedom Camp.’ Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen.”
The Boys is developed by Eric Kripke, who serves as the showrunner and executive producer. Also serving as executive producers are Ennis and Robertson, in addition to Seth Rogen, James Weaver, Evan Goldberg, Neal H Moritz, Phil Sgriccia, Pavun Shetty, Paul Grellong, Michaela Starr, David Reed, Jessica Chou, Judalina Neira, Ori Marmur, Gabriel Garcia, Jason Netter, and Ken F Levin.
The series is a co-produced venture between Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.