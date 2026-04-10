The Boys season 5: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Emma Elle Paterson and Dylan Colton form Teenage Kix team

The series finale is set to premiere on Wednesday with two episodes, with episodes releasing weekly, culminating with the final episode on May 20. The final season's logline reads, "It's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a ‘Freedom Camp.’ Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen.”