Amanda Seyfried cast as Cinderella in Netflix's Steps

Recently, we reported that Netflix Animation Studios has developed a Cinderella spin-off titled Steps, showing the titular character's two step-sisters in a different light and maybe not so evilly. Amanda Seyfried has been added to the voice cast as Cinderella.
She joins Ali Wong (Beef) and Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), who will voice the stepsisters. The film is helmed by Alyce Tzue and John Ripa. Steps is produced by Amy Poehler, Jane Hartwell, and Kim Lessing.
The official description of the film, as per Netflix, reads, "When misunderstood Lilith (Wong) is blamed for hijacking the Royal Ball with a stolen magic wand, she accidentally turns her sister Margot (Hsu) into a frog and allows the kingdom to fall into the hands of a prince-obsessed mean girl. Now Lilith must team up with Cinderella (and a surprisingly dreamy troll) to save the kingdom, repair the fractured fairy tale, and prove that even so-called villains deserve a shot at happily ever after."
Speaking about Amanda's casting, Alyce Tzue told Netflix, "Amanda has this incredible ability to make her characters specific and relatable, and we absolutely needed that when taking on a character that’s as legendary as Cinderella. We wanted to create a modern heroine complete with flaws and coping mechanisms, and Amanda immediately understood the task. Her portrayal of Cinderella is hilarious and heartbreaking and, most importantly, refreshingly human.”
Further, co-director Ripa said, “Amanda has been an absolute joy to work with. She brings a level of experience and passion that inspires us to dig even deeper into the character. Her process of honing in on emotions, the control she has over her voice — it all comes together to give Cinderella a depth and humour we could’ve never imagined.”
Steps is set to premiere on Netflix in 2026.