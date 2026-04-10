Amanda Seyfried cast as Cinderella in Netflix's Steps

The official description of the film, as per Netflix, reads, "When misunderstood Lilith (Wong) is blamed for hijacking the Royal Ball with a stolen magic wand, she accidentally turns her sister Margot (Hsu) into a frog and allows the kingdom to fall into the hands of a prince-obsessed mean girl. Now Lilith must team up with Cinderella (and a surprisingly dreamy troll) to save the kingdom, repair the fractured fairy tale, and prove that even so-called villains deserve a shot at happily ever after."