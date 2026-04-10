Extraction 3 greenlit, with Chris Hemsworth returning

A third part in the Extraction franchise has been given a go ahead, the film's makers announced on Wednesday night. Chris Hemsworth is set to comeback in the lead role of a mercenary, named Tyler Rake, after his appearances in the first two films. Idris Elba and Golshifteh Farahani are also set to reprise their roles from the second film in Extraction 3. Also coming back is franchise director Sam Hargrave. The film has been in early development since 2023, as Netflix announced it at the Tudum festival.