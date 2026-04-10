Extraction 3 greenlit, with Chris Hemsworth returning

A third part in the Extraction franchise has been given a go ahead, the film's makers announced on Wednesday night. Chris Hemsworth is set to comeback in the lead role of a mercenary, named Tyler Rake, after his appearances in the first two films. Idris Elba and Golshifteh Farahani are also set to reprise their roles from the second film in Extraction 3. Also coming back is franchise director Sam Hargrave. The film has been in early development since 2023, as Netflix announced it at the Tudum festival.
Making the announcement, Hemsworth wrote, "Fired up for the next instalment of Extraction!" Hargrave is set to direct the film from a screenplay by David Weil. Production on it is expected to commence in the American summer.
The franchise follows Hemsworth's mercenary character as he risks his life to rescue people out of dangerous situations. While the plot specifics of Extraction 3 are yet to be known, it is expected to follow Tyler Rake on another rescue mission.
The first instalment in the franchise broke Netflix viewership records and became popular among the masses after its 2020 debut. The second part, too, earned a place on the list of the best-known English films on Netflix.
Producers of the upcoming film comprise the Russo Brothers, Angela Russo-Otstot, Ari Costa, and Michael Disco of AGBO; Benjamin Grayson and Hemsworth of Wild State alongside Hargrave, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin, and Patrick Newall.
Besides Extraction 3, AGBO as well as Hargrave, Gitter and Schwerin are also attached as executive producers to a series based on the franchise, titled Mercenary: An Extraction Series, starring Omar Sy. AGBO is also the producer of the Extraction spinoff, TYGO, starring Don Lee, Lee Jin-uk, and Lalisa Manobal.