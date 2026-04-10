Nobody Wants This 3 adds creator Erin Foster, Poorna Jagannathan and more to cast

Joanne (Kristen Bell) is ready to convert to Judaism, but the process is not going to be easy for her in the third season of Nobody Wants This. Netflix has announced the new actors who are set to join the series leads, Bell and Adam Brody, for season three.
The creator of Nobody Wants This, Erin Foster, is stepping in front of the camera in season three. She will be seen as Nicole, a messy, crazy, and terminally single person. If everything in her life had gone wrong, she would be Joanne. Sebastien, Joanne's adversary in conversion class, is portrayed by Andrew Rannells.
Amber, played by Keyla Monterroso Mejia, is a single student in Joanne's Intro to Judaism course who is fixated on finding a Jewish spouse. Sarah Silverman plays Rabbi Eden, a kind and eccentric instructor of a class on Introduction to Judaism who provides Joanne and Noah with encouragement.
Travis, played by Avan Jogia, is a self-assured, carefree guy who likes to irritate Joanne. Eleanor, Sebastien's brash and vindictive aunt, is played by Poorna Jagannathan.
Morgan receives a reading from Denise, a young psychic played by Sadie Sandler. Stephanie Koenig plays Poppy, a very optimistic woman who goes on a date with Sasha. Julian, played by Steven Weber, is a humorous, sensible, calm, and secure divorced father.
Bell and Brody are all set to return as Joanne and Noah in season three. While the former stars as an agnostic podcaster, the latter plays a rabbi, both of whom fall in love. The new cast members will also join Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Michael Hitchcock, Stephanie Faracy, Paul Ben-Victor, Tovah Feldshuh, Sherry Cola, and D’Arcy Carden.
The first season saw Noah and Joanne fall in love despite obstacles such as differences in ideologies and lifestyle, as well as their not-so-supportive families. While the first season ended with Noah choosing Joanne over his job as a rabbi, the second season ended with Joanne choosing to convert to Judaism while Noah was convinced to accept her as she is. Season three is expected to answer whether or not Joanne will convert.
The season also delved into Joanne's sister Morgan's (Justine Lupe) friendship with Noah's brother Sasha (Timothy Simons), Esther's husband, leaving viewers wondering if they'd pursue a relationship after Esther asked Sasha for space to figure out her feelings.
While the series first premiered in 2024 and became an instant hit, the second season premiered in October 2025, and shortly after it was renewed for another season. Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan joined the second season as co-showrunners. Foster, Konner, and Kaplan are serving as executive producers on the show along with Foster's sister Sara. A release date for Nobody Wants Season three is yet to be announced by the streamer.