Peter Dinklage joins the cast of Alien: Earth season 2

FX's critically acclaimed Alien: Earth series' second season is taking shape with actor Peter Dinklage joining the cast as a series regular.
The sci-fi drama from Fargo creator Noah Hawley is inspired by Ridley Scott's 1979 hit film. The series is set two years before the events of the original film and is the first TV instalment in the Alien franchise. Sydney Chandler plays humanoid robot Wendy while the other cast members are Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El. Bollywood actor Adarsh Gourav also played a key role in the first season.
While Dinklage's character details have been kept under wraps, it has been revealed that season 2 will go on floors in May in London. Interestingly, the filming is set to take place at London's Pinewood Studios where the original film also was shot, besides Alien 3 and Prometheus.
Hawley serves as the executive producer, along with Scott, David W. Zucker, Clayton Krueger, Emilia Serrano, Bob DeLaurentis, Peter Calloway, Monica Macer, John Campisi and Simon Emanuel.
Known for his intense role as Tyrion Lannister in all the seasons of HBO's Game of Thrones, Dinklage recently starred in Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst's Roofman. He also played a key role in Dexter: Resurrection.