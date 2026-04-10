Peter Dinklage joins the cast of Alien: Earth season 2

The sci-fi drama from Fargo creator Noah Hawley is inspired by Ridley Scott's 1979 hit film. The series is set two years before the events of the original film and is the first TV instalment in the Alien franchise. Sydney Chandler plays humanoid robot Wendy while the other cast members are Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El. Bollywood actor Adarsh Gourav also played a key role in the first season.