Eve Hewson joins channing tatum in upcoming racing thriller 'Isle of Man'

LOS ANGELES: Irish actor Eve Hewson has joined the cast of Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming film Isle of Man, where she will star alongside Channing Tatum.
According to entertainment outlet Deadline, the film will be directed by Reid Carolin and produced by Tatum and Carolin under their banner Free Association, along with Brad Pitt’s Plan B and Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady.
The screenplay has been written by Carolin in collaboration with Jason Keller and Bryan Johnson.
The high-speed racing thriller centres on the legendary Isle of Man Tourist Trophy (TT) motorcycle races.
Further details about the project remain under wraps.
Hewson made her acting debut in 2005 with the short film Lost and Found, but gained wider recognition for her role as Nurse Lucy Elkins in the Cinemax series The Knick.
She is next set to appear in Steven Spielberg’s UFO film Disclosure Day, scheduled for release on 12 June. The film also stars Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor and Colin Firth.
(With inputs from PTI)