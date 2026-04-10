Eve Hewson joins channing tatum in upcoming racing thriller 'Isle of Man'

LOS ANGELES: Irish actor Eve Hewson has joined the cast of Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming film Isle of Man, where she will star alongside Channing Tatum.

According to entertainment outlet Deadline, the film will be directed by Reid Carolin and produced by Tatum and Carolin under their banner Free Association, along with Brad Pitt’s Plan B and Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady.

The screenplay has been written by Carolin in collaboration with Jason Keller and Bryan Johnson.