Meryl Streep highlights lack of roles for older women as she returns in 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel

NEW YORK: Hollywood actor Meryl Streep has said she is “happy to represent” older women in leading roles as she returns to the big screen in the upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Streep, who will soon turn 77, reprises her celebrated role as Miranda Priestly in the sequel to the 2006 hit, according to People. Speaking at a press conference in Japan alongside co-star Anne Hathaway, she drew attention to the limited representation of older women in mainstream cinema.

“I do think there’s something in this that’s unusual, because you don’t see many 70-, almost 77-year-old women playing parts like this in any film or under any circumstance,” she said, adding with a laugh, “So I’m happy to represent.”

The Oscar-winning actor also observed that women over 50 often become less visible on screen. “Often women over 50, I’d say, disappear into the woodwork. Their interests and opinions are less valued in our culture,” she said, noting that it was encouraging to see such characters portrayed with influence and relevance.