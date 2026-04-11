Bruno Mars honoured as ‘New King of Las Vegas’ during Strip parade and city honours

LAS VEGAS: Riding down the Las Vegas Strip in a pink low-rider with two showgirls at his side, Bruno Mars was declared the “new king of Las Vegas" on Friday.

The city honored Mars, who has become one of Sin City's iconic performers, with a parade and naming a street “Bruno Mars Drive." Officials declared Friday “Bruno Mars Day” for Mars, who is kicking off his global Romantic Tour in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

“It’s such a privilege, and I want to thank you guys from the bottom of my heart for giving me this today," Mars said to a large crowd on the Las Vegas Strip.

Mars joins a select few who have a Las Vegas street in their name, Elvis and Rat Pack singers Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and president of MGM Resorts International, said Mars has shown he has the “legacy and legs” to perform in Las Vegas years from now.