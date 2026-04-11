Coachella looks like fun and glamour for influencers. Behind the scenes, they fiercely strategize

Monetizing music festival attendance

Coachella, in its 25th edition this year, has been an annual mainstay of internet culture. Both weekends of the festival are sold out, but global audiences can view a livestream on YouTube to see performances from headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G, along with dozens of other artists. The video-sharing platform offers fans livestreams of seven stages simultaneously as well as creators' videos and other Coachella-related content.

Creators capture not only performance clips but everything else about their Coachella experience, from the glamorous brand events and freebies to the more mundane bathroom lines and food options.

The festival is the largest marquee livestream music event YouTube does, said Matt McLernon, the company's senior manager of artist partnerships who has helmed its relationship with Coachella.

“Seeing how much the creator side has breathed this whole additional life into it — what’s on the stage, the creators, the fans, the kind of intersection of all of them, of what happens from there — it’s really truly magical,” he said. “There’s as many cameras pointed at the actual artists on stage as there are amongst the crowd.”

The monetization paths for creators vary. For fashion and beauty influencers, shopping tools that are built into platforms like TikTok and YouTube offer a way to earn commissions. This is a reliable route to a big payout for something like Coachella, where swaths of people are seeking outfit and makeup inspiration, or are just curious about the year's trends.

Magdaline Janet, a beauty YouTuber, said YouTube Shopping has allowed her to become a full-time content creator.

“It’s huge because Coachella essentially is a beauty and fashion show along with music,” she said.

For some creators, it pays off to purchase a ticket and travel independently for the festival, even without a brand invitation. The engagement they get from Coachella-related videos — in the buildup, in real time and in retrospect — often translates to a net profit.

Sydney Morgan, a content creator known for her special effects makeup, bought her own ticket. She is staying in a rented home with her friends who are also content creators — the Airbnb was specially selected to look good in videos and she created an itinerary to accommodate the group’s respective filming plans, she said.

“Me and my friends like to joke that Coachella’s our favorite holiday,” Morgan said. The group was traveling to Indio on Wednesday to have a full day devoted to content creation before the musical sets kicked off. “We talk about it all year and we romanticize the crap out of it, and I know that our audience does the same thing, especially those that can’t be there in person.”