Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy, and James Lance join Wednesday season 3

Last seen in Ballistic, Headey is currently filming for Red, White & Royal Wedding, in which she will be seen as Princess Catherine. On the TV front, she has New-Gen and an untitled Charlie Brooker series in the pipeline. McCarthy last directed the documentary, Brats, which told the story of the Brat Pack, a set of young actors who predominantly starred together in coming-of-age films. Lance was last seen in Tinsel Town and NCIS: Tony & Ziva.