Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy, and James Lance join Wednesday season 3

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Andrew McCarthy (St Elmo's Fire), and James Lance (Ted Lasso) are the newest additions to the dark and twisted magical world of Wednesday for season 3. They have joined the series as guest stars for the upcoming season. The series is created and backed by Tim Burton.
They join Winona Ryder, whose role is still under wraps like the newly cast trio. Newcomers also include Noah Taylor as Cyrus, Kennedy Moyer as Daisy, Oscar Morgan as Atticus and Chris Sarandon as Balthazar. As reported earlier, Eva Green, known for her roles in Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children and Dark Shadows, will be playing Ophelia Frump, Morticia's sister in season 3.
Returning members of the popular series include Luis Guzman as Gomez, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, Joanna Lumley as Grandmama, Joy Sunday as Bianca, Georgie Farmer as Ajax, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene, Evie Templeton as Agnes, and Victor Dorbantu as Thing. Other cast members returning are Hunter Doohan as Tyler, Billie Piper as Capri, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawao as Sheriff Santiago.
The third season of Wednesday is currently in production in Dublin. A previously released short promo shows Enid's name (Emma Myers) burning in the fireplace, leaving audiences with the question of whether she would be seen in the upcoming season. Towards the end of season 2: part 2, Enid transforms permanently into a werewolf after ignoring multiple warnings. She escapes into the wild, alone and scared, leaving her fate unknown to fans.
Last seen in Ballistic, Headey is currently filming for Red, White & Royal Wedding, in which she will be seen as Princess Catherine. On the TV front, she has New-Gen and an untitled Charlie Brooker series in the pipeline. McCarthy last directed the documentary, Brats, which told the story of the Brat Pack, a set of young actors who predominantly starred together in coming-of-age films. Lance was last seen in Tinsel Town and NCIS: Tony & Ziva.