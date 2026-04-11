James Cameron tops honourees at CinemaCon 2026 Big Screen Awards

Television presenter Nischelle Turner will host the event.

Cinema United President and CEO Michael O’Leary said the awards highlight the strength of the theatrical experience and celebrate the talent shaping the global film industry. “Our industry is at its best when people come together to celebrate the power of seeing a film on the big screen,” he said, adding that the work of this year’s honourees continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

Cameron’s honour follows the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash and comes ahead of his forthcoming concert film project with Billie Eilish. Meanwhile, Queen Latifah is expected to reprise her role in Ice Age: Boiling Point.

LaKeith Stanfield is set to appear in I Love Boosters, while Zoey Deutch is preparing for the release of Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass. Adam Scott will feature in the upcoming film Hokum.

Noah Centineo is currently working on Street Fighter, and Catherine Laga’aia will make her big-screen debut in Disney’s live-action Moana, starring alongside Dwayne Johnson.

CinemaCon 2026 is scheduled to take place from 13 to 16 April.

(With inputs from ANI)