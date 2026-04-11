James McAvoy laughs off failed audition after attempting fake Northern accent

Remembering the moment, he said he introduced himself in an exaggerated tone, joking, “Ah, right mate, I’m from… Wethenhulme?”

Reflecting on the experience, he admitted he had no idea what he was doing. “I don’t know where the hell I’m from, I’m just making stuff up. And it didn’t go well,” he said, as quoted by People.

After the audition, McAvoy encountered actor Tom Hardy in the waiting room, who appeared amused. He recalled Hardy giving him a sceptical look and simply saying, “Alright, mate.”

McAvoy is currently promoting his film California Schemin’, which released in the United Kingdom on 10 April and marks his directorial debut. The film follows two Scottish boys who pose as a Californian rap duo in a bid to break into the music industry.

Based on Gavin Bain’s memoir, the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025.

The project stars Samuel Bottomley and Seamus McLean Ross, alongside McAvoy and James Corden, among others, according to People.

(With inputs from ANI)