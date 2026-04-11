Kid Cudi says Daniel Kaluuya was 'the best option' after missing out on Get Out role

Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, said his perspective changed after watching the film and seeing Kaluuya’s performance.

“But then I finally saw the movie and I was like, you know, Daniel was the best option. I get it. When a role is for you, it’s for you. When you don’t get it, it wasn’t meant for you. He killed it. Daniel was a master at his craft and that’s how I became a fan of his, through that movie, and we became homies. That’s my guy now,” he added, according to People.

Kaluuya’s performance in Get Out earned him an Academy Award nomination and helped establish him as a leading talent in Hollywood.

Cudi has since built a varied career across music and acting, appearing in films such as Don’t Look Up and X, as well as television series including How to Make It in America.

In a 2022 interview, director Jordan Peele addressed speculation about a potential sequel to Get Out, saying, “Never say never,” and adding that there is still “a lot to talk about left”.

(With inputs from ANI)