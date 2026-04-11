Kid Cudi says Daniel Kaluuya was 'the best option' after missing out on Get Out role

LOS ANGELES: Rapper and actor Kid Cudi has revealed that he once auditioned for a lead role in Get Out, which ultimately went to Daniel Kaluuya, according to People.
Speaking on his podcast Big Bro with Kid Cudi, the artist reflected on the experience and his initial disappointment at not being cast in the critically acclaimed film directed by Jordan Peele.
“I auditioned for Get Out and I really… I read the script and I knew it was about to go,” he said. “So I really wanted it and I did the audition in front of Jordan Peele and he was showing me so much love and said I did great. And when I didn’t get it, I was so bitter,” as quoted by People.
Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, said his perspective changed after watching the film and seeing Kaluuya’s performance.
“But then I finally saw the movie and I was like, you know, Daniel was the best option. I get it. When a role is for you, it’s for you. When you don’t get it, it wasn’t meant for you. He killed it. Daniel was a master at his craft and that’s how I became a fan of his, through that movie, and we became homies. That’s my guy now,” he added, according to People.
Kaluuya’s performance in Get Out earned him an Academy Award nomination and helped establish him as a leading talent in Hollywood.
Cudi has since built a varied career across music and acting, appearing in films such as Don’t Look Up and X, as well as television series including How to Make It in America.
In a 2022 interview, director Jordan Peele addressed speculation about a potential sequel to Get Out, saying, “Never say never,” and adding that there is still “a lot to talk about left”.
(With inputs from ANI)