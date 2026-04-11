Millie Bobby Brown exits Netflix gymnastics drama ‘Perfect’

LOS ANGELES: Netflix has shelved its planned Olympic gymnastics drama Perfect after actor Millie Bobby Brown exited the project over creative differences, according to Variety.

Brown had been cast to play Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug, a member of the celebrated 1996 “Magnificent Seven” U.S. women’s gymnastics team. The film was set to be directed by Cate Shortland from a screenplay by Ronnie Sandahl.

The project had already undergone a change in leadership, with original director Gia Coppola departing earlier and being replaced by Shortland, the report said.

First announced in September last year, Perfect also had Brown attached as a producer through her own banner, alongside Nik Bower of Riverstone Pictures and Thomas Benski of Magna Studios.