Steven Spielberg says Christopher Nolan made 'Interstellar' 'much better' after taking over project

WASHINGTON: Filmmaker Steven Spielberg has said that Interstellar became a “much better film” after Christopher Nolan took over the project, according to People.

In a recent interview, Spielberg revealed he was attached to the science-fiction film for nearly a year during its early development. “I was involved with Interstellar for a year,” he said. “Kip Thorne brought me the project with Lynda Obst, the producer, and I became fascinated by it. I spent a lot of time at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, speaking to scientists and aerospace engineers.”

Spielberg also noted that Jonathan Nolan worked on early drafts of the screenplay, but the project did not fully come together under his direction. “It didn’t stick,” he said, according to People.

Recalling a conversation with Jonathan Nolan, Spielberg added: “Jonah actually said, ‘If there comes a point where you decide not to make this film, I can tell you who’s going to grab it. He’s already bugging me about it. And that’s my brother Chris.’”

“He was absolutely right. The second I decided not to make it, Chris jumped on board, probably the next day,” he said.