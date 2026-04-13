Ride Along 3 is under development

Over a decade after the launch of the buddy-cop franchise Ride Along, reports say that the third installment is in the works. Lead actors Kevin Hart and Ice Cube are in talks to return to the franchise.
Writer Daniel Gold, of Amazon MGM Studios' Tough Guys fame, has been onboarded to pen a new take on the Universal project. Also, the franchise's director Tim Story and producer Will Packer are also being circled to return.
The film franchise has Hart and Ice Cube play brothers-in-law who both work with law enforcement. With different levels of expertise, the duo ends up in the various crime underworlds in Florida.
The first film, released in 2014, earned over $154.5 million, and its 2016 sequel grossed over $124.6 million. Ice Cube was last seen in the sci-fi film War of the Worlds, and Hart's previous theatrical release was the Borderlands video game adaptation. He will next be seen in the fourth Jumanji movie.