Sasha Pieterse to star in film adaptation of Sherrilyn Kenyon's fantasy novels

Sasha Pieterse, who is known for her role in Pretty Little Liars, will star in a film adaptation of Sherrilyn Kenyon's fantasy novel series, Infernal Affairs. Pieterse is backing the upcoming film under her newly formed Mother Bare Productions banner.
In the film, Pieterse will portray Detective Sorcha O’Malley, of a secret police task force that fights supernatural entities, in Savannah, Georgia, USA. When she is partnered with Lucifer's son Lucien Teivel, who is exiled to Earth, they uncover a conspiracy connecting Heaven and Hell.
Cory Todd Hughes and Adrian Speckert are writing the script for the upcoming fantasy film, with a director yet to be announced.
The disappearance of Pieterse's character, Alison DiLaurentis, in Pretty Little Liars kicks off the events of the series, which follows four best friends, Aria Montgomery, Emily Fields, Hanna Marin and Spencer Hastings, who reunite a year after the disappearance of Alison. She reprised her role in the spin-off Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. Pieterse most recently appeared in the 2024 film, The Image of You, which also features Mira Sorvino.