Sasha Pieterse to star in film adaptation of Sherrilyn Kenyon's fantasy novels

The disappearance of Pieterse's character, Alison DiLaurentis, in Pretty Little Liars kicks off the events of the series, which follows four best friends, Aria Montgomery, Emily Fields, Hanna Marin and Spencer Hastings, who reunite a year after the disappearance of Alison. She reprised her role in the spin-off Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. Pieterse most recently appeared in the 2024 film, The Image of You, which also features Mira Sorvino.