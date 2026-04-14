Billie Eilish teams up with James Cameron for immersive 3D concert film ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour’

The film is designed to go beyond a traditional concert recording, aiming to deliver an immersive experience that brings audiences closer to Eilish’s performances and behind-the-scenes moments from her global tour. It also highlights her connection with fans, whom she often refers to as “friends”.

On the tour, Eilish says each show feels like “just any day at all”, adding that she feels as though she is “hanging out with my friends”.

When asked by Cameron if she loves her fans, she replies simply, “I love them.”

She also says she aspires to be “the artist that I would want to be a fan of”.

The singer reveals a personal tour tradition of maintaining a “puppy room” at each venue, allowing crew members to spend time with rescue dogs during the demands of touring—an idea Cameron says he plans to adopt for his own future productions.

The official synopsis describes the project as an “innovative new concert experience” from one of the most successful artists of her generation.

Eilish later shared the trailer on Instagram, expressing excitement and building anticipation for the release.

(With inputs from ANI)