Ruby Modine, Richard Harmon team up for A Most Delightful Game

Actors Ruby Modine (Shameless and Happy Death Day) and Richard Harmon (Final Destination: Bloodlines and Memory of a Killer) are starring in the upcoming horror-thriller A Most Delightful Game. The two are joined by Karin Konoval (The Planet of the Apes) in the feature, directed by debutant Boman Modine.
Set during the 80s, A Most Delightful Game follows a young woman's pursuit of answers about her sister's tragic death. She is led to a death-stricken highway, where she is forced to battle against an unknown evil.
Boman, an Emmy-nominated director, has to his credit a short Merry Xmas, starring Dick Van Dyke and the Daytime Emmy-nominated series Dark/Web, streaming on Amazon Prime.
A Most Delightful Game was written by Cynthia Mersten along with Boman. Artem Vasilyev and Vladislav Severtsev are producing the film, which has cinematographer Alfonso Chin, known for Longlegs, Deadpool 2 and Peacemaker.