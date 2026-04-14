Matthew Macfadyen led Legacy of Spies adaptation adds Dan Stevens to cast

More people are entering the Circus, as Legacy of Spies, has added Dan Stevens, Agnes O'Casey, and more to its cast. Adapting John Le Carre's novel of the same name and its companion novel The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, the upcoming spy series features Succession fame Matthew Macfadyen as spymaster George Smiley, a role portrayed by Gary Oldman in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011).
Written and developed by Stephen Cornwell and Clarisa Ingram, the upcoming series follows the spies of the secret United Kingdom spy organisation, only mentioned as the Circus, and their conflicts with the East German Stasi.
Stevens will play Bill Haydon, an operative of the Circus, with Agnes O'Casey playing Liz Gold, an idealistic woman central to the story. The cast also features Charlie Hunnam, Daniel Bruhl, Devrim Lingnau Islamoglu, Felix Kammerer, Jake Dunn, Safia Oakley-Green, Ariyon Bakare, Saskia Rosendahl, Patrick Guldenberg, Volker Bruch.
Stevens, who is known for Beauty and the Beast (2017) and Legion, will reprise his role as Trapper Beasley in the upcoming Godzilla X Kong film. Meanwhile, O'Casey was recently seen in Small Things Like These (2024), alongside Cillian Murphy.