Matthew Macfadyen led Legacy of Spies adaptation adds Dan Stevens to cast

More people are entering the Circus, as Legacy of Spies, has added Dan Stevens, Agnes O'Casey, and more to its cast. Adapting John Le Carre's novel of the same name and its companion novel The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, the upcoming spy series features Succession fame Matthew Macfadyen as spymaster George Smiley, a role portrayed by Gary Oldman in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011).