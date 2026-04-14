‘H.R. Pufnstuf’ co-creator Sid Krofft dies at 96, marking end of a TV era

NEW YORK: Sid Krofft, the Canadian-born entertainment wizard who teamed with his brother and fellow puppeteer Marty Krofft to create such cult favorites as children's 1960s TV show “H.R. Pufnstuf,” has died at age 96.

Krofft's death, which came three years after the death of Marty Krofft, was announced on Instagram by his friend and business partner Kelly Killian. Additional details were not immediately available.

“The last six years of my life were devoted to him, and his to me,” Killian wrote. “In that time, he taught me more than I could ever put into words — about the art of Hollywood, the magic of the stage, and the depth and complexity of human nature. I wish so very much that I had more time with him.”