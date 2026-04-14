Jeff Daniels to portray Ronald Reagan in ‘Brink of War’ as angel studios unveils new slate

Actor Jeff Daniels is set to play former US President Ronald Reagan in the forthcoming film Brink of War, as revealed in its debut trailer at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Set against the tense backdrop of the 1986 nuclear summit between Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, the film stars Jared Harris as Gorbachev, alongside J.K. Simmons and Hope Davis. It is directed by Michael Russell Gunn and is scheduled for release on 14 August.

Angel Studios, which attracted widespread attention with its 2023 release Sound of Freedom, showcased its upcoming projects at the convention, highlighting several major theatrical releases planned for the year.