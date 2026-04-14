Jeff Daniels to portray Ronald Reagan in ‘Brink of War’ as angel studios unveils new slate

Actor Jeff Daniels is set to play former US President Ronald Reagan in the forthcoming film Brink of War, as revealed in its debut trailer at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Set against the tense backdrop of the 1986 nuclear summit between Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, the film stars Jared Harris as Gorbachev, alongside J.K. Simmons and Hope Davis. It is directed by Michael Russell Gunn and is scheduled for release on 14 August.
Angel Studios, which attracted widespread attention with its 2023 release Sound of Freedom, showcased its upcoming projects at the convention, highlighting several major theatrical releases planned for the year.
Among them is Young Washington, directed by Jon Erwin and starring William Franklyn-Miller as a young George Washington, with supporting performances from Kelsey Grammer, Mary-Louise Parker and Ben Kingsley.
Another key project is Runner, a thriller featuring Alan Ritchson and Owen Wilson, centred on a man racing to deliver a liver transplant to a critically ill girl while evading criminals.
Additional titles announced include Animal Farm, directed by Andy Serkis; Angel and the Badman, starring Tommy Lee Jones; Drummer Boy; Hershey; and the biblical epic Zero A.D., which reunites Sound of Freedom director Alejandro Monteverde with Jim Caviezel.
“CinemaCon marks an important moment for us to show where Angel is headed,” said Brandon Purdie, the studio’s executive vice-president and head of theatrical. “Our 2026 slate celebrates what makes cinema-going special, stories designed to be experienced together on the big screen, reflecting our belief in the power of film to bring people together for unforgettable shared experiences.”
(With inputs from ANI)