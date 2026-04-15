Weapons makers to back a dark comedy

After their breakout venture with the horror film Weapons last year, the producer duo of Zach Cregger (who also directed Weapons) and Roy Lee are teaming up to back another film. The film, titled Little Ones, was announced at the CinemaCon event.
This film marks the duo's fourth collaboration after Barbarian (2022), Weapons (2025), and Resident Evil, which is slated for release this September. As producers, Little Ones are their sophomore production. The upcoming film marks the feature debut of Cregger's friend Alex Kavutskiy.
Also penned by Kavutskiy, Little Ones follows a sudden change in a child's behaviour, endangering the picture-perfect family. Interestingly, the theme is similar to Cregger's 2025 hit.
Worked as a writer in the recently released Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, Kavutskiy's previous directing credits include the Sundance short Squirrel. He has also co-authored an upcoming book, The Tribe and I Have Spoken.