Cinema Without Borders: About a Girl—One in a Million

Linklater shot his film over a period of twelve years, as his protagonist turned 18 from the six-year-old he was at the start. One in a Million covers a similar span. Filmed for ten years, from 2015-2025, it doesn’t just traverse time but also geographies. Isra and her family members are forced to travel to Germany from Syria, with the war looming large. The film also shows her return journey from Cologne to Aleppo. Caught between two homes, which of them is the real one for her? Obviously, then her experience of growing up (from the age of 11 to 21) becomes much more complex, intertwined with questions of nation, identity, family, culture, displacement, exile and belonging. There are the universal adolescent pangs of love and heartbreaks, of parental and peer pressure, all framed in and shaped by the overarching context of a clash of cultures.