‘Mormon Wives’ star Taylor Frankie Paul will not face new domestic violence charges

SALT LAKE CITY: Taylor Frankie Paul, a star of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives " and a recently scrubbed season of “The Bachelorette,” will not be charged in recent fights with her former partner, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Police in the Salt Lake City suburbs of Draper City and West Jordan have been investigating claims of domestic violence in 2024 and this February from Paul's ex-partner Dakota Mortensen, the father of her 2-year-old son. Paul has also made allegations against Mortensen, but those were not addressed in the documents.

Any new charges against Paul would have violated her probation, which stemmed from a 2023 assault on Mortensen.

The pair has filed dueling petitions for protective orders against one another that will be the subject of an upcoming hearing.

“Several incidents that were submitted do not rise to the level of criminal offenses. The remaining incidents lack sufficient evidence to support filing criminal charges,” Breanne Miller, a lawyer in the district attorney's Family Protection Unit, wrote in a memo explaining that Paul would not be charged.

She noted that some reported incidents occurred more than three years ago and fell outside the legal time frame for review.

The decline in charges does not have a direct effect on Mortensen’s protective order against Paul, which has been temporarily granted and could become long-term at an April 30 hearing. But the lack of prosecution could help Paul and her lawyers make her case to a court commissioner who at an earlier hearing ordered that she could have visits with her son only if they were supervised.