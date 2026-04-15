Osgood Perkins and Nicolas Cage reunite for new 'Longlegs' film

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Osgood Perkins and actor Nicolas Cage are set to reunite for a new instalment in the Longlegs franchise.

The upcoming project is being described as a new Longlegs film rather than a direct sequel to the 2024 release. Both Perkins and Cage will serve as producers, with Perkins also writing the screenplay, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Additional producers include Brian Kavanaugh Jones under Range Media, Chris Ferguson—Perkins’ partner at Phobos—and Dave Caplan of C2, which financed the original film.

Paramount Pictures has acquired the rights to the project, although plot details remain under wraps.

The first film was a commercial success, earning more than USD 100 million worldwide against a reported budget of USD 10 million.

Set in the 1990s, the horror thriller followed Lee Harker, played by Maika Monroe, a gifted FBI rookie assigned to a cold case involving a serial killer known as Longlegs, portrayed by Cage.

(With inputs from PTI)