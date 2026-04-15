Prime Video’s 'Young Sherlock' renewed for second series following strong debut

LOS ANGELES: Prime Video’s Young Sherlock has been renewed for a second series after a strong audience response to its debut run, which premiered on 4 March.

The announcement follows reports from Variety highlighting robust viewership for the show, which stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin in the title role. The first series, directed by Guy Ritchie, follows a 19-year-old, rebellious Sherlock Holmes who finds himself framed for murder while also becoming embroiled in a stolen artefact case.

The series also features Donal Finn, Zine Tseng, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone and Ravi Aujla in key roles.