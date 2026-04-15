Prime Video’s 'Young Sherlock' renewed for second series following strong debut

LOS ANGELES: Prime Video’s Young Sherlock has been renewed for a second series after a strong audience response to its debut run, which premiered on 4 March.
The announcement follows reports from Variety highlighting robust viewership for the show, which stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin in the title role. The first series, directed by Guy Ritchie, follows a 19-year-old, rebellious Sherlock Holmes who finds himself framed for murder while also becoming embroiled in a stolen artefact case.
The series also features Donal Finn, Zine Tseng, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone and Ravi Aujla in key roles.
For the second series, Ritchie is set to direct the opening episode, while Tiffin will reprise his role as the young detective.
Peter Friedlander, head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios, said the series has resonated strongly with audiences worldwide, praising its fresh take on Sherlock Holmes’ early life and its introduction of a new interpretation of James Moriarty.
Ritchie will continue to serve as an executive producer alongside Marc Resteghini, Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, Colin Wilson and Harriet Creelman, with Steve Thompson and James Dormer acting as co-executive producers.
(With inputs from PTI)