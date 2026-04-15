Warner Bros. puts on a starry CinemaCon show with Cruise, Kidman, Bullock, Zendaya and Chalamet

LAS VEGAS: Warner Bros. put on a big show hyping their upcoming films for theater owners Tuesday in Las Vegas, with the help of stars like Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Sandra Bullock and Jason Momoa.

The audience at CinemaCon got previews of J.J. Abrams' original science fiction thriller “The Great Beyond,” with Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega, Cruise with a potbelly in “Digger,” the Owens sisters in “Practical Magic 2,” Milly Alcock’s “Supergirl” in an intergalactic fight and the first seven minutes of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Three.”

Villeneuve said this third film is a “thriller” that is “more intense and definitely more emotional” than the previous films, while Chalamet spoke about how his character has become his worst vision 17 years after “Part Two.”

The studio saved “Dune: Part Three” for the epic finale, but there were highlights throughout the nearly two and a half hour showcase.

Bullock even got Kidman to say her iconic AMC Theaters line, “we come to this place for magic,” which she reluctantly did to much applause in the room of exhibitors.

“I didn’t think anyone would clap,” Kidman said with a laugh. The two reunite for the “Practical Magic” sequel, which opens in September.

Earlier in the presentation, Cruise also got a big reception from the audience in a rare standing ovation as a devoted and vocal advocate of the big screen experience. This time he doesn’t have a “Top Gun” or a “Mission: Impossible,” but a boisterous satire in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s “Digger,” opening in October.

“The movie is wild. It’s funny,” said Cruise.

Iñárritu called Cruise’s performance “a high-wire act.”

“We know that he’s fearless — the stunts, the planes, the jumps — but I have to say embodying this character, this is another kind of fearless,” Iñárritu said. “This role could possibly be the most challenging.”