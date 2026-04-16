Christopher Nolan brings ‘The Odyssey’ to CinemaCon; Steven Spielberg previews 'Disclosure Day'

LAS VEGAS: Christopher Nolan gave theater owners a thrilling glimpse of "The Odyssey" on Wednesday evening at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. His adaptation of Homer's epic starring Matt Damon as Odysseus is one of the most hotly anticipated of the year, arriving in theaters on July 17.

"'The Odyssey' is a story that has fascinated generation after generation for 3,000 years," Nolan said from the stage. "It's not a story, it's the story."

He introduced an extended clip from the film showing the arrival of the Trojan Horse and the intense nighttime infiltration of the city of Troy. Or, as Jon Bernthal's Menelaus calls it, "the story of the horse."

"The Odyssey" is the first motion picture shot entirely on IMAX film, thanks to the development of new cameras that aren't quite so noisy, fulfilling a dream Nolan said he's had since he was 16.

The film boasts a massive ensemble with Anne Hathaway playing Odysseus's wife Penelope, Tom Holland as their son Telemachus, Zendaya as the goddess Athena and Robert Pattinson as Antinous, one of Penelope's suitors. Nolan said it would be quicker to say who isn't in "The Odyssey," his first feature since "Oppenheimer," which won best picture and best director at the Oscars in 2024.

"It's always been a film, first and foremost, about this idea of family, this idea of homecoming," Nolan said, adding that it is almost done.

The footage was shown as part of the Universal Pictures presentation to exhibitors where the studio also has a new "Minions" movie and Steven Spielberg's original science fiction film "Disclosure Day" coming to theaters this summer.

"I'm just really glad not to be following Steven Spielberg," Nolan said.